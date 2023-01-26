BJP leader LK Advani unfurled the National Flag on the 74th Republic Day at his residence. (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, January 26: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani unfurled the Tricolour on the 74th Republic Day at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path in the national capital today to mark the Republic Day celebrations. Republic Day Parade 2023: Indigenous Weapons, 'Nari Shakti' Dominate 74th R-Day Celebration (Watch Video).

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade. The grand parade of Republic Day 2023 at Kartavya Path was special for India as the participants gave a push to the theme of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by showcasing indigenously developed weapon systems. Republic Day Parade 2023 Concludes With Spectacular Airshow, Stunning Motorcycle Display (See Pics and Videos).

LK Advani Unfurls Tricolour During 74th R-Day Celebration in Delhi:

Delhi: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani unfurls the national flag at his residence, on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/4yUJMRg4z7 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

This year, only Made-in-India weapon systems were showcased at the Republic Day parade, which included ammunition showcasing India's indigenization power such as 21 Gun Salute through 'Made in India' 105 mm Indian Field Guns, recently inducted LCH Prachand, the K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, Akash air defence missiles, and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles.

