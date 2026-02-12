Nagpur, February 12 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday called for the establishment of a separate, empowered Veterinary Council, stating that decisions related to animals and public safety must be guided by veterinarians and subject-matter experts. He was speaking as the Chief Guest at the XXII Annual Convention of the Indian Society for Advancement of Canine Practice (ISACP) and the National Symposium on "Role of Canine in One Health: Building Partnerships and Resolving Challenges," held in Nagpur.

Referring to the recent controversy in Delhi over stray dogs, Bhagwat said public discourse had become polarised. "Two extreme ideas were being discussed either kill all dogs or do not touch them at all. But if humans have to live with dogs, the real question is how they should live together," he said, stressing the need for balanced and humane solutions. Bharat Will Become Vishwaguru Not by Domination but by Leading From Within, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (Watch Videos).

Highlighting scientific approaches, Bhagwat said a middle path is both possible and necessary. "Dog population can be controlled through sterilisation, and several preventive steps can be taken to reduce risks to humans. These are practical solutions based on knowledge, not emotion," he said, adding that his views were shaped by his background as a veterinarian.

The RSS Chief also urged veterinarians to think beyond traditionally perceived limitations. "Earlier, it was believed that veterinarians have a very limited scope. That thinking is wrong. We must think big and recognise the larger role veterinarians can play in society, public health, and policy," he said. Making a strong pitch for institutional reform, Bhagwat asserted, "There should be a separate Veterinary Council. I firmly believe this is essential. If decisions about animals are to be made, they should be made by veterinarians or animal science experts with the required expertise. Responsibility must rest with those who understand the subject." India Morally Responsible To Instil Righteousness and Ethical Values in World, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (Watch Video).

Drawing an analogy with other sectors, he remarked that progress depends on expert leadership. "Just as decisions in sports are taken by people from the sports field, every field moves forward only when people from that field are given decision-making authority," he said.

The convention was jointly organised by the Indian Society for Advancement of Canine Practice (ISACP), Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University (MAFSU), Nagpur, and the National Association for Welfare of Animals and Research (NAWAR). The symposium focused on the One Health concept, emphasising the interlinkage between human health, animal health, and the environment.

Guests of Honour at the event included Parinay Fuke, MLC and Executive Council Member, MAFSU Nagpur; Umesh Chandra Sharma, President, Veterinary Council of India, New Delhi; and Ramaswami N., IAS, Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Department, Government of Maharashtra. The programme was chaired by Niteen Patil, Vice-Chancellor, MAFSU Nagpur.

Veterinary professionals, academics, researchers, and animal-welfare experts from across the country attended the convention. The event concluded with a collective emphasis on science-based policymaking, humane animal management, and greater involvement of veterinary experts in shaping national animal health and welfare policies.

