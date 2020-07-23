By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Sacred soil from hundreds of prominent temples from across the nation and water from all religiously significant rivers in the country would be used on August 5 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take part in bhoomi pujan for construction of a grand temple at Ayodhya.

While the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has been mandated with the construction of a grand temple at the site, various Hindu organisations are collecting the sacred soil and water from rivers across the country for the occasion.

"Vishwa Hindu Parishad has been instrumental in this work for the past several months. Sacred soil and water from many places have already reached Ayodhya," said VHP Secretary-General Milind Parande.

A VHP leader involved in the inaugural process said that bringing the sacred soil and water from all parts of the country also symbolises the emotional connection that the people of the country have with Lord Rama.

"This symbolises the connection of Ram Janmabhoomi with the entire country. Ram sewaks from across the nation have waited for this moment to become a reality and this step also aims to pay tributes to them,'' a source said.

The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin after the bhoomi pujan ceremony in which chief ministers of many states, ministers from the union cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict, held its second meeting last week.

In March this year, the 'Ram Lalla' idol was shifted to a temporary structure near Manas Bhawan in Ram Janmabhoomi premises till the completion of the construction of Ram temple.

The Supreme Court had on November 9 last year directed the Central Government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple.

The Prime Minister had on February 5 announced the formation of a trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The 15-member Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been mandated by the central government to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

