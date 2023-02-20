New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has been appointed as the new Flag officer commanding in chief of the Indian Navy's sword arm Western Command headquartered in Mumbai.

Tripathi, presently the Chief of Personnel at the naval headquarters in the naval headquarters in Delhi will assume his new appointment on March 1.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy Khadakwasla and was commissioned in the Navy on July 1 in 1985.

The Flag Officer is a specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare and has served on frontline warships of the Navy as Signal Communication Officer and Electronic Warfare Officer and later as the Executive Officer and Principal Warfare Officer of the Guided Destroyer INS Mumbai.

He graduated from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, where he was awarded the Thimmaiya Medal, Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi attended Naval Higher Command Course and Naval Command College at the US Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island in 2007-8, and won the prestigious Robert Bateman International Prize.

Tripathi has commanded INS Vinash, INS Kirch and INS Trishul and has held various important operational and staff appointments which include Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet at Mumbai, Director of Naval Operations, Principle Director Network Centric Operations, Principal Director of Naval Plans, and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) at Naval Headquarters.

The Flag Officer commanded the Eastern Fleet from January 15, 2018, to March 30 in 2019.

On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral in Jun 2019, Tripathi was appointed as the Commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kerala. Later, the Academy was awarded the President's Colour in November 2019 by the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

He was also the Director General of Naval Operations from July 29, 2020, till May 31, 2021, a period that witnessed a very high tempo of naval and maritime operations. (ANI)

