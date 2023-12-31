Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi at Ceremonial parade at at Naval Base, Kochi (Photo/ANI)

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], December 31 (ANI): A ceremonial parade followed by a 'Pulling Out Ceremony' was held on Sunday at Naval Base, Kochi for the superannuation of Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi.

Hamipholi will be relinquishing charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Naval Command on Sunday.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, and the Presidents Gold medal awardee, Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi was commissioned in the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985.

An Anti-Submarine Warfare specialist, Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi has commanded three ships -- stealth frigate 'Talwar', Landing Ship Tank (Large) 'Magar' and missile vessel 'Nashak'.

His Command tenures ashore include Commandant, National Coast Guard, Mauritius as well as Commandant Naval Academy and Commanding Officer of INS Mandovi. He has also tenanted the appointment of Executive Officer and Principal Warfare Officer of missile corvette 'Khukri'.

Hampiholi's staff appointments ashore include tenures as Staff Officer (ASW) at Local Work-up Team (West), Joint Director at the Directorate of Personnel, Naval Assistant to the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Senior Directing Staff at Naval War College and Principal Director at the Directorate of Staff Requirements.

Hampiholi held important staff appointments as the Assistant Chief of Personnel (Human Resources Development) at Naval Headquarters and the Flag Officer Sea Training.

He commanded the Western Fleet from January 2018 to March 2019. On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral in March 2019, he was appointed as the Director General Naval Operations. He then served as the Commandant, Indian Naval Academy from July 2020 to November 2021.

MA Hampiholi assumed command of the Southern Naval Command as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command on November 30, 2021.

He was awarded the Nao Sena Medal in 2011, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2019 and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2023. (ANI)

