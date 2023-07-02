Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): Lt General MV Suchindra Kumar, Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), on Saturday visited the forward areas of Kargil and Fukche, the Army said in a statement.

VCOAS also laid a wreath at the Kargil & Rezang La War Memorial in the Leh district of Ladakh in memory of the fallen jawans.

"Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS) visited the forward areas of Kargil & Fukche. He interacted with troops & applauded them for their high morale & professionalism," the Army said. (ANI)

