New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Vice President Secretariat on Saturday cautioned the general public against a person who is impersonating as Venkaiah Naidu by sending WhatsApp messages soliciting help and financial assistance.

In an official statement, Naidu said, "This is to caution the general public that a person impersonating the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, is sending WhatsApp messages soliciting help and financial assistance from the mobile telephone number 9439073183."

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Calls for Development of Indigenous Anti-Drone Technology.

There is a possibility that such fake messages could emanate from more numbers, added the press release.

The Vice President's Secretariat has alerted the officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs after the issue was brought to the Vice President's notice.

Also Read | COVID-19 Variant BA2 Found in Bengaluru, Experts Warn of Fourth Wave.

It is learnt that the impersonator has sent such WhatsApp messages to several VIPs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)