Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed media rumours about his health after a check-up at Jupiter Hospital in Thane. Speaking to reporters as he left the hospital, Shinde reassured the public, saying, "I came for a checkup, my health is fine." The brief statement was aimed at quelling concerns following speculation about his condition. Reportedly, Shinde was rushed to the hospital earlier today, on December 3, after his health deteriorated. As per reports, the Shive Sena leader had been suffering from a throat infection and fever and was taken to the hospital, where doctors advised a full health examination. Eknath Shinde Rushed to Jupiter Hospital in Thane As Maharashtra Caretaker CM's Health Condition Deteriorates: Reports.

Eknath Shinde Quells Health Concerns, Says 'My Health Is Fine'

Thane | Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde said, "I came for a checkup, my health is fine." — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024

