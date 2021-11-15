New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday sent his greetings to the people of Jharkhand on the state's foundation day.

"My greetings to the people of Jharkhand on their state formation day. Endowed with natural resources, Jharkhand is known for its luxuriant forests, sprawling water bodies and rich bio-diversity. My best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the state and its people," the vice president said on Twitter.

Jharkhand was formed on this day in 2000. The day is observed as the state's Foundation Day.

