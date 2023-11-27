Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 27 (ANI): Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the fifth Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF 2023) on December 1 at Greenfield International Stadium at Karyavattom in Thiruvananthapuram, setting the stage for the largest ever conclave on Ayurveda spanning five days.

The biennial event's central theme, "Emerging Challenges in Healthcare and A Resurgent Ayurveda," seeks to invigorate efforts to harness Ayurveda's transformative potential in addressing the pressing health concerns of the contemporary world.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Will Rename Hyderabad as Bhagyangar if BJP Comes to Power, Says G Kishan Reddy.

"Hosted at the Greenfield International Stadium in the state capital, from December 1 to 5, GAF 2023 will serve as a significant gathering for international Ayurveda practitioners, researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore the profound impact of Ayurveda on modern healthcare," Chairman of GAF 2023 and MoS V Muraleedharan said.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Ayush Minister, will inaugurate the National Arogya Fair organized as part of GAF on the opening day, ahead of the inaugural session of the event scheduled at 2 pm.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped and Gang-Raped by Facebook Friend, Two Others in Gwalior; Arrested.

The conference is organized by the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush, the Government of India, the Government of Kerala and various Ayurveda associations. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan serves as the Chief Patron of GAF.

"The event will be attended by delegations from over 70 countries, which underlines the growing recognition of Ayurveda's relevance in addressing global health concerns," Muraleedharan said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the valedictory session on December 5.

Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, will inaugurate the Vision Conclave during the inaugural session.

Prithvirajsing Roopun, President of the Republic of Mauritius, will be the chief guest of the inauguration of the B2B Meet on Ayurveda-based medical tourism and products on December 3. Union Minister for MSME and Khadi and Village Industries Narayan Rane will inaugurate the B2B meet.

Sisira Jayakody, Minister of State for Indigenous Medicine of Sri Lanka, will inaugurate the International Cooperation Conclave on December 2, Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State for Ayush and Women and Child Development, is scheduled to inaugurate the Health Care Professional Registry Enrolment Board of Ethics and Registration of National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) program.

Other esteemed guests to address various sessions of the event include Veena George, Minister for Health, Woman and Child Development, Kerala, Antony Raju, Minister for Transport of Kerala, Shashi Tharoor, MP, Thiruvananthapuram and Kadakampally Surendran MLA, among others

A platform for knowledge, collaboration, and innovation, GAF 2023 will showcase the depth and breadth of Ayurveda's healing potential.

The highlights of the festival include expert-led scientific sessions focusing on the latest scientific advancements in Ayurveda, high-level industry and institutional participation showcasing innovative Ayurveda-based products and services, and research initiatives and presentations of posters and papers.

The event will serve as a strong platform to forge connections with the global Ayurvedic community, fostering collaborations and knowledge exchange.

A key segment of GAF 2023 is the International Ayurveda Seminar (December 1-5, 9 AM - 5.30 PM), in which over 200 renowned speakers will share their expertise and explore the latest advancements in Ayurveda, through keynote sessions, plenary lectures, and invited talks, complemented by in-depth scientific sessions and groundbreaking research presentations in poster and paper formats, propelling Ayurveda's ongoing revival.

International Cooperation Conclave is envisaged as a global gathering of Ayurvedic leaders from 70 countries to chart the course for Ayurveda's widespread adoption.

The National Arogya Fair at GAF will showcase a diverse range of medicinal plants and their utilization in Ayurvedic preparations. All major Ayush institutions in the country will put up their stalls at the expo. Also, there will be pavilions of 20 Ayurveda colleges.

GAF will also see India's first dedicated Business-to-Business (B2B) meet on Ayurveda medical tourism, connecting healthcare pioneers with worldwide buyers and showcasing the country's wealth of Ayurvedic healthcare resources.

A free medical camp, comprising 25 specialty clinics, making available outpatient services of top Ayurveda physicians will be open on all five days at the venue. Also, Rs 15 lakh worth of medicines will be distributed free as part of the medical camp. There will be a spacious 'Ayurveda Aahar' food court serving a wide variety of healthy food.

"There will also be a Medicinal Plant Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) Meet and seminars on Vrikshayurveda and Mrigayurveda," informed V Muraleedharan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)