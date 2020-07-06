New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday remembered Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, saying his love for the motherland will always remain an inspiration for every Indian.

"He was a great patriot who fought relentlessly to preserve national unity and total integration of Jammu & Kashmir into India. His love for motherland will always remain an inspiration for every Indian," the official Twitter account of the Vice President of India tweeted.

Also Read | Gujarat Rains: Floods Reported in Parts of Dwarka as Several Districts Receive Intense Rainfall, Watch Video.

Mookerjee was born in 1901 in then Calcutta.

Naidu said Mookerjee was an accomplished barrister, philosopher and educationist of great repute.

Also Read | CM Yogi Adityanath offers Prayers at Mansarovar Temple, On the First Monday of 'Sawan' Month: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 6, 2020.

He was the youngest ever vice-chancellor of Calcutta University and served the nation with distinction as Independent India's first Minister of Industry and Supply, the vice president observed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)