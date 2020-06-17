India News | Vice President Pays Tribute to 20 Indian Soldiers Killed in Ladakh Clashes

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday paid tribute to the 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in a violent face off with Chinese troops, saying the nation will forever be indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice.

Twenty Indian soldiers, including a colonel, were killed on Monday in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan valley.

Also Read | S Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip & Samuel Jendai Resign as BJP MLAs in Manipur, Join Congress: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

"My salutations to the brave Indian Army personnel who were martyred in Ladakh," he wrote on Twitter.

The nation will forever be indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice, Naidu said. "My deepest condolences to the families of these veer (brave) jawans," the vice president said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Test Price Fixed At Rs 2,400 in Delhi, Tests to be Conducted via ICMR-Approved New Rapid Antigen Methodology: MHA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)