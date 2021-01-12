Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Urban Development Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday termed "farmers' victory" the Supreme Court's decision to stay the implementation of the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre.

Earlier in the day, the apex court stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and decided to set up a four-member committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders.

".....Be it any government, it was required to take decisions (on the laws) considering sentiments of farmers and taking them into confidence. But unfortunately, this did not happen. Hence, the Supreme Court has intervened. It is the victory of farmers," Shinde told reporters in Chandrapur in east Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena shares power in Maharashtra along with the NCP and the Congress under the aegis of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)