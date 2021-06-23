Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): A probe has been initiated after a viral video surfaced of children being paraded in innerwear by the Bhopal police.

According to Deputy Inspector General Irshad Wali, a policeman who was part of the Dial 10 team has been attached to the police line.

"In a viral video, children were seen paraded in innerwear by Bhopal police and were forced to make sit-ups. If any child was forced to do situps, action will be taken against the guilty. A policeman who was part of the Dial 100 team has been attached to police line," Wali said.

Further details are awaired. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)