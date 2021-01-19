Dhenkanal (Odisha), Jan 19 (PTI) The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths on Tuesday arrested an Additional Tahasildar in Dhenkanal district on charge of taking bribe, official sources said.

The additional tahasildar, Sadar, Laxman Dalei was caught red-handed by Vigilance officers for demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs 30,000, an official release said.

He accepted the bribe from a resident of Sadeibereni village under Dhenkanal Sadar Police station limit for not harassing him during transportation of laterite stone.

Based on the information, a trap was laid by vigilance sleuths and accused Laxman Dalei was caught red-handed by the Vigilance officers.

The bribe money was recovered from the possession of Dalei and seized in presence of witnesses. His right hand wash gave a positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by Dalei, the official statement said.

His rented house at Dhenkanal and house at native Mangarajpur village under Badamba police station in Cuttack district are being searched.

The vigilance department has registered a case under Prevention of Corruption Act, and the matter is under investigation, it said.

The accused official was not available for comment as he is in vigilance custody.

