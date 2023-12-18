New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Goel on Monday launched a platform to address the issues regarding stray dogs across the country.

People can lodge their complaints about stray dog issues, particularly dog bites, at the 'Centre For Stray Dog Problems', he said.

Also Read | TMC-Congress-Left Alliance Possible in West Bengal; INDIA Bloc PM Face To Be Decided Post-Poll, Says Mamata Banerjee.

"We are not anti-dogs but our aim is to restore respect for stray dogs while actively seeking solutions to the challenges posed by their increasing numbers," Goel said.

"The staggering statistics, stating that there are more than 6.4 crore stray dogs across the country, contribute to an estimated 4 crore cases of dog bites annually," he added.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Lures Five-Year-Old Girl With Vada Pav, Abducts and Rapes Her in Surat; Arrested.

The BJP leader said Resident Welfare Associations were also encouraged to submit their grievances at the centre which will also provide information about facilities like sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs.

NGOs will also be engaged if stray dogs are found in distress, he added.

Goel said a 'National Convention on Stray Dog Problems' is also scheduled for December 20 at the Constitution Club here, which aims to put the spotlight on the "menace" of stray dogs and address the rising cases of rabies due to dog bites.

Lashing out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, Goel alleged that the AAP-run MCD has "turned a blind eye to the menace of stray dogs" and the canines are not being sterilised properly in the city.

"The AAP which is in power in Delhi as well as in MCD, has turned a blind eye to this increasing menace of stray dogs. Sterilisation is not being done in even a single veterinary hospital in Delhi, whereas MCD does not have enough infrastructure to do sterilisation of dogs on a large scale," Goel alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)