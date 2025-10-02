New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the festival of Vijayadashami symbolises the triumph of good over evil. The festival conveys the message of embracing the ideals and values of Lord Ram.

He said that the character of Lord Ram is considered among the highest ideals of human civilisation, and his life teaches us virtues like truth, honesty, equality, compassion, and service.

On the occasion of Ravan Dahan in Panchkula here today, the Chief Minister extended his greetings to the people of the State and said that the festival of Vijayadashami spreads a message of love, brotherhood, and spiritual progress in society. While congratulating the organizers, he announced to give Rs 11 lakh from his discretionary fund to the Mata Mansa Devi Charitable Trust.

The Chief Minister further said that in today's materialistic lifestyle, human sensitivities are weakening, making the ideals of Lord Ram even more relevant.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi too is working toward realizing the vision of Ram Rajya. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also honoured the artists. (ANI)

