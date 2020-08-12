Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The three accused, who were arrested in connection with the Swarna Palace fire accident case, were produced before the magistrate court on Tuesday after which they were sent for 14 days remand.

Ramesh Hospital's Chief Operating Officer (COO), Dr K Raja Gopala Rao, Hospital GM and Swarna Palace COVID Care Centre in-charge Dr K Sudarsan and COVID Care Centre Coordinating Manager P Venkatesh were produced before the magistrate court.

The police have shifted the accused to Machilipatnam special sub-jail. Meanwhile, special teams are formed to search Dr Ramesh, MD of the hospital who is absconding.

The three officials of the Ramesh Hospital in Vijayawada were arrested on Monday for neglecting the needs of electrical repairs, which could have averted the fire accident that killed as many as 10 people on August 9, said the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The three officials are directly responsible for ensuring that the safety of patients being treated at the facility is taken care of, as per the release of the CMO.

The local police have booked a case against the management of Swarna Hotel and Ramesh Hospitals under sections 304 (II), 308 r/w 34 of Indian Penal Code, based on the complaint of the Tahsildar.

At least 10 people died in the fire that broke out at a COVID-19 facility in Vijayawada on August 9. K Naresh, Station Fire Officer stated that out of the 10 people who died in the incident, nine died due to suffocation while one woman succumbed to burn injuries. (ANI)

