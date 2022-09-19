New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Bureaucrat Vijoy Kumar Singh on Monday assumed charge as secretary of the ex-servicemen welfare department in the defence ministry.

Singh, a 1990-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre has an experience of more than 32 years in administration, the ministry said in a statement.

Singh recently served as a special secretary in the Ministry of Textiles. Prior to his appointment there, he had served as a joint secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training, the statement said.

He had extensive interactions with serving as well as retired personnel of the armed forces during his career in Punjab, the ministry said.

