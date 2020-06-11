India News | Villagers Construct 3 Km Long Road in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Residents of Khursekla village in Manpur of Rajnandgaon district constructed a 3 km long road on their own by giving 'shramdaan' (voluntary labour).

Locals here in this village said that they used to face problems during rainy seasons and pleaded to administration many times, but nobody came to help them.

"We pleaded to the administration many times but nothing happened, so we decided to construct the road on our own. We are doing it for the last 5 days," said Meerabai Netam, a villager.

Another villager, Surju Tekam said that students especially girls were facing problems in going to school amid rainy season

"We have appealed to MLA, MP, and Panchayat officials. Last time, District Collector came here just to give the false promise. Students especially girls were facing problems while going to school during the rainy season. So, our Gram Sabha decided to construct the road on our own and we did this," he said. (ANI)

