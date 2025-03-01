Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) Some policemen were injured in a scuffle with villagers when they went to arrest a man wanted in several cases in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district on Saturday, an officer said.

A police team had gone to Goalpokhar area of Chopra to arrest Mujibur Rahman, a former Trinamool Congress panchayat member who was wanted in several cases under the Arms Act.

According to police, a section of villagers obstructed the arrest of Rahman and also allegedly tried to snatch Rahman from the custody of cops before he could be taken into the vehicle. Some policemen were injured in the scuffle.

Eleven people have been arrested in connection with the incident, police added

However, local TMC MLA Hamidul Rahman claimed that Mujibur Rahman was innocent and accused the police of trying to detain him without a warrant.

"Some locals told me that he was never a criminal. He was a former gram panchayat member. Police came and vandalised his house, which led to the altercation," the MLA told a vernacular news channel.

