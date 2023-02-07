New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): A 17-year-old white tigress, Vina Rani, died due to complications from old age at her enclosure on Monday evening at the National Zoological Park (also known as the Delhi Zoo), officials said.

"The oldest white tigress of the National Zoological Park aged about 17 years named "Vina Rani" has been off-fed since 4th February 2023," the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said on Monday.

She was suffering from Hepatitis and was off-fed since February 4.

"Blood samples were collected on February 6 for detailed examination and a blood profile picture revealed that she has been suffering from Hepatitis,' the ministry further said.

She is being given necessary care and treatment under the supervision of the Veterinary Officer of National Zoological Park, New Delhi, it added. (ANI)

