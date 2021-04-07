New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) An online consultative discussion on the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) green development area policy was held on Tuesday, organisers said.

During the event, a set of panellists brainstormed ideas on providing a comprehensive framework defining permissible uses, activities mix and FAR (floor area ratio) for proposed uses and activities for green development.

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), which hosted the consultation, welcomed the DDA's Green Development Area Policy to boost green development and curb pollution in Delhi.

"The Green Development Area Policy is extremely important and the DDA is very keen to implement it without any delay," a statement issued by NAREDCO quoted Manju Paul, additional commissioner, planning, DDA, as saying.

Hitesh Vaidya, director of the National Institute of Urban Affairs, said, he hoped to see some ideas from the platform become part of the city master plan.

The day-long event brought together various policy decision-makers, developers, representatives of residents welfare associations (RWAs), and industry experts on a common platform to discuss and deliberate on current challenges and gaps in the existing policy that need to be bridged, as well as come up with an implementable holistic action plan, the statement said.

