New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Visakhapatnam MP Matukumilli Sribharat met with the Union Minister of Steel and Industries, HD Kumaraswamy, in New Delhi on Monday to discuss critical issues concerning the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL).

During the meeting, MP Sribharat requested the central government to consider the reinstatement of contract workers who have contributed significantly to the plant's development and possess strong service records. He emphasised the importance of regularising these employees to ensure the plant's smooth functioning.

Further, MP Sribharat proposed that the Kendriya Vidyalaya presently operating within the plant premises be transferred under the Ministry of Education. This, he explained, would provide students with more stable and quality educational facilities.

He also recommended implementing a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for the staff of Vimal Vidyalayam, functioning within the plant area, to provide them with financial security.

Highlighting workforce concerns, MP Sribharat stressed the urgent need for full-time employee recruitment at the steel plant. He pointed out that proper staffing would facilitate effective promotions, enhance production capacity, and ensure steady availability of raw materials. These strategic improvements would greatly benefit the plant's overall performance, he said.

Minister HD Kumaraswamy acknowledged the proposals favorably and assured that the ministry would undertake necessary measures. He said that the Ministry is committed to addressing these concerns promptly and constructively. (ANI)

