Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): Indian Navy retrieved a body from the sea on Monday in Visakhapatnam.

The Navy launched a search and rescue mission for four missing persons who had drowned at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on January 2.

The body of one of the missing persons was retrieved 150 metre from the coastline, said Defence Public Relations Officer, Visakhapatnam.

However, the body of the other three washed ashore near the RK beach on Sunday evening and Monday morning, according to police. (ANI)

