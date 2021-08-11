New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Telecom giant, Vodafone Idea, filed its review petition before the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging its July 23 verdict in which, the Top Court had rejected its plea seeking adjustment of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues to account for 'Arithmetic errors'.

The Supreme Court in its judgement, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, had on July 23, had dismissed the petitions filed by Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and many other telecom companies and refused their pleas seeking adjustment of AGR demand.

Now Vodafone Idea had knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court challenging the July 23 judgement and again seeking modifications of its verdict.

As per law and statute, a review petition is heard before the same bench of the same court and judges and the matter is being heard inside a chamber, where, lawyers of all the respective parties shall not be present and thereby cannot argue their cases to further incline the judges in their favour.

After due consideration and keeping in view the facts and figures of the cases, the Supreme Court had on July 23 in its judgement, did not find any merit in the prayers of the telecom companies -- Airtel and Vodafone Idea -- and dismissed their applications.

The Supreme Court had on July 19, 2021, reserved its order on Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel's plea seeking its direction for correction of errors in AGR calculation.

Supreme Court had in its judgement in September last year granted telecom companies including Airtel Bharti, Vodafone Idea, etc a period of 10 years to clear their pending AGR dues to the Central government. (ANI)

