India News | Voters of Madhya Pradesh Will Secure Future of State, Says Former MP CM Kamal Nath

Nath made the remark while speaking to reporters in Indore in view of the forthcoming state assembly polls scheduled to be held next month.

Agency News ANI| Oct 30, 2023 12:28 PM IST
India News | Voters of Madhya Pradesh Will Secure Future of State, Says Former MP CM Kamal Nath
Former MP CM Kamal Nath (Photo/ANI)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India] October 30 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath on Monday said that he had full faith in the voters of the state and that they would secure the future of the state.

Nath made the remark while speaking to reporters in Indore in view of the forthcoming state assembly polls scheduled to be held next month.

"I have full faith in the voters of Madhya Pradesh that they will secure the future of the state. Our candidates are filing nomination papers for the upcoming polls and I have come to wish them good luck," Nath said.

Meanwhile, reacting to Union Minister Rajnath Singh's remark of comparing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as MS Dhoni and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya as Hardik Pandya, the Congress leader said, "Rajnath Singh can say anything, let him say what he wants. The voters of Madhya Pradesh will decide from what point of view Madhya Pradesh will be seen."

While addressing a program in Indore on Sunday Defence Minister Rajnath Singh compared CM Chouhan with former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is known as one of the greatest finishers in world cricket.

Singh also hailed the BJP candidate from the Indore-1 assembly constituency, Vijayvargiya and called him Hardik Pandya of the politics of the state.

"I have called Shivraj ji 'Dhoni' (Mahendra Singh Dhoni). It doesn't mean how it started, he knows how to win after a great finish. If Shivraj ji is Dhoni, Kailashji is Hardik Pandya of MP politics," Singh said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Former MP CM Kamal Nath (Photo/ANI)

