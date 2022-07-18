Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) Polling began for the presidential elections on the Rajasthan Assembly premises here at 10 am on Monday, with state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot among early voters.

The state government's chief whip in the Assembly, Mahesh Joshi, also reached there to cast his vote.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said the polling will continue till 5 pm.

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint Opposition pick Yashwant Sinha in the much-awaited poll to elect the next President of India.

Both Murmu and Sinha had recently visited Jaipur to seek support for the elections.

There are a total of 200 MLAs in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly besides 25 Lok Sabha and 10 Rajya Sabha members from the state.

