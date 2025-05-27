New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday nominated ophthalmologist Dr ML Raja for the Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair for one year, from May 7, 2025, to May 6, 2026, as per a release.

The Chair was initiated after the first vice president, Dr S Radhakrishnan, who later became the president. It was initiated by the Rajya Sabha in the year 2009 with the objective of promoting research on different aspects of Parliamentary democracy in India.

Announcing Raja's nomination at an event at Vice-President's Enclave , Dhankhar stated, "Let me welcome in particular today, whose presence I have solicited, and that is Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair, Dr ML Raja."

The Chair was made functional during Dhankhar's tenure.

"This Chair was initiated after one of the distinguished sons of Bharat, the first vice president who became president, Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher who was also known for his academic commitment as a teacher. The Chair was initiated for the first time in the year 2009. Technically, Dr. ML Raja is the third recipient. De facto second. The Chair was made functional during my tenure when Jawahar Kaul, a distinguished journalist from the state of Jammu and Kashmir, deeply committed to nationalism, got the honour to get the chair, and Dr. Raja from the deep south, the state of Tamil Nadu, was the second one to get it...

"About the Chair, let me tell you, in 1962, September 5 was declared as Teacher's Day. It happens to be the birthday of Dr S. Radhakrishnan; that underscores that you may have any position, President or Vice-President. You may be a philosopher. You may be a great author but social recognition has come by virtue of his being a teacher, Teacher's Day. Always bear that in mind. Respect your parents as much as you respect your teachers either way," the VP added.

Dr Raja brings exceptional multidisciplinary expertise as an ophthalmologist, epigraphist, archaeologist, and historian. Currently serving as Director of AVINASH (Academy on Vibrant National Arts and Scientific Heritage) and RICH (Research Institute of Chronology and History), he holds qualifications spanning medicine (M.B., B.S., D.O.), archaeology and epigraphy (D.I.A.E.), and history (M.A.).

His scholarly contributions include 13 published books covering subjects from ancient Indian astronomy to historical chronology, including notable works like "Aryabhatta's Date: an Analytical Study" and "Astronomical Evidence of the Date of the Mahabharata War", the release stated.

Dr Raja has received significant recognition, including recent awards from the Governor of Tamil Nadu, for his contributions to Tamil literary works and research on Kamba Ramayanam. His involvement with the IKS Division of AICTE, where he has served as mentor and expert evaluator, has been particularly noteworthy.

His current research focuses on determining the accurate chronology of Indian history, including the dating of historical figures like Adi Shankara and Chandragupta Maurya and analysing astronomical texts. His expertise in Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, and English enables a comprehensive study of diverse historical sources. (ANI)

