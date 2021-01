New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The Vice President Secretariat tweeted pictures of the meeting.

Officials described it as a courtesy call.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)