New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday greeted the nation on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti and hoped his eternal message continues to guide the people in building a just, humane and harmonious society.

"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji," the Vice President said in his message.

The founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, has remained an embodiment of truth, compassion, and righteousness through his noble life, he said.

His divine teachings will continue to inspire us to follow the path of righteousness and show respect for all humankind irrespective of caste, creed or religion, the Vice President said.

"Guru Nanak Dev Ji also taught us to follow an ethical path in life. He was a shining apostle of the sublime spiritual ethos of India who truly democratized religion by taking spirituality to the common man. May his eternal message continue to guide us in building a just, humane and harmonious society," Naidu said in his message.

