New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal was involved in "in all kinds of violence" in the State.

The former Congress MP said that the State government is offering "freebies" and that "communal polarisation" remains at the top in West Bengal.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market: Share Markets Open Higher Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex at 82,500, Nifty Tops 25,170.

"The ruling government in West Bengal is involved in all sorts of violence. On one hand, there is violence, on the other hand, they offer freebies, but the top spot is always taken by communal polarisation", Chowdhury told ANI.

The Congress leader highlighted that as long as Bharatiya Janata Party continues its attempts to gain power in state politics, all the "Muslim votes" will go to TMC. He termed this as the "electoral strategy" of the TMC.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Mamata Banerjee is well aware that till the time BJP is trying make its spot in the state politics, all Muslim votes will go to TMC. This is her electoral strategy. Wherever she feels her party is not performing well, she will execute such acts of violence", the Congress leader alleged.

Chowdhury asserted that whenever elections take place in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee follows the same strategy to free the state from Opposition.

"In all the elections in West Bengal, wherever TMC faces a tough challenge, this is what they do... Mamata Banerjee is doing all she can to make the state opposition-free," Chowdhury added.

On June 23, while the Trinamool Congress was celebrating Kaliganj bypoll victory, a 13-year-old girl died in a bomb explosion. The blast took place during the victory procession organised by TMC.

Taking to X, West Bengal police confirmed that the 13-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries sustained from the explosion. Police further assured that police are conducting raids to nab the culprits involved in the bomb blast.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the incident and directed police to "take strong and decisive legal action" against the culprits.

"I am shocked and deeply saddened at the death of a young girl in an explosion at Barochandgar in Krishnanagar police district. My prayers and thoughts are with the family in their hour of grief. Police shall take strong and decisive legal action against the culprits at the earliest," Mamata Banerjee wrote on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)