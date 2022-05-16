Jammu, May 16 (PTI) Police are awaiting a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report to know whether the fire in a passenger bus, carrying mostly devotees from Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, was caused due to an explosion or not, officials said on Monday.

Four people were killed and 24 others injured when the bus caught fire near Nomai shortly after leaving for Jammu from the Katra base camp of the shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Eyewitnesses and injured passengers had said they heard a powerful blast before the blaze engulfed the bus.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday had inspected the passenger bus that was gutted in the mysterious fire incident.

Earlier, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, who inspected the scene, had said the initial probe does not point to the use of any explosive device.

The officials said the police awaiting the FSL report to know the exact cause of the fire.

