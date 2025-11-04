Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 4 (ANI): In a major boost to women-led self-help groups (SHGs) across Karnataka, the National Livelihood Mission (NLM) under the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood has partnered with Walmart Vriddhi to strengthen digital marketing and online sales capabilities of SHGs.

According to an official release, under this three-year collaboration, Walmart Vriddhi, through its program partner, Ideas to Impact Foundation--will provide free digital learning resources, business tools, and mentorship to SHGs, enabling them to grow, scale and thrive in both domestic and international markets.

Also Read | Mehli Mistry Steps Down As Trustee of Tata Trusts Following Internal Rift, Recalls Commitment to Ratan Tata.

There are more than 5,000 SHGs across the state producing a variety of daily-use products. Until now, most of their sales were limited to periodic government-organised fairs. With the Walmart Vriddhi partnership, SHGs will be trained in digital literacy, e-commerce and marketing, eventually allowing them to sell their products directly through Flipkart, a Walmart-owned online platform.

The MoU, an initiative of Skill Development and Medical Education Minister Sharanaprakash R Patil and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, was signed by NLM Director R Snehal and Parul Soni and Santosh Wagh representing Walmart Vriddhi, at Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Guwahati Airport Terminal, Lay Foundation Stone for INR 10,601 Crore Fertiliser Plant.

"This initiative has great potential to transform the SHG ecosystem," said Sharanaprakash R Patil.

"It will open new markets and create better income opportunities for thousands of women. Earlier, SHGs lacked digital marketing skills. With Walmart Vriddhi's support, we can expect their products to reach a wider audience and earn fair value," he added.

Shalini Rajneesh observed that the move would give global visibility to Karnataka's SHG products.

"Until now, their products were sold only during departmental events twice a year. With this partnership, SHGs will have opportunities to sell throughout the year. We had local talent; what we needed was external expertise like Walmart Vriddhi to take them global," she noted.

The Chief Secretary also announced plans to set up an exclusive SHG products centre at Kempegowda International Airport, strategically located in a high footfall area to attract both domestic and international travellers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)