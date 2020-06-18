India News | Waluj Industrial Area to Get Separate COVID Care Facilities

Aurangabad, Jun 18 (PTI) The Waluj Industrial area in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district will soon get separate COVID Care Centres, the administration said on Thursday.

Facilities with around 250 beds will be set up in the area, district collector Uday Choudhari told reporters.

The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) had recently demanded separate coronavirus treatment facilities in the area.

"The area has industrial units as well as residential zones. A huge population will be able to use these facilities where asymptomatic patients will be treated," Choudhari said, adding that a COVID Care Centre (CCC) with eighty beds will be ready within a week in the area.

It will reduce the load on hospitals and CCCs in Aurangabad city, he added.

The administration has also decided to strengthen the surveillance to find out suspected coronavirus patients, he said.

"People should not stay at home if they have symptoms. They should either go to hospital or Covid care facilities," he said.

