New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): A wanted criminal previously involved in multiple violent attacks on police teams and robbery cases was injured in a police encounter during a late-night joint operation by the Anti-Narcotics Squad (East District) and Special Staff (East District) in East Delhi's Ghazipur, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Khemchand, they said.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath-Led Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves 1% Stamp Duty Exemption for Women on Property Worth up to INR 1 Crore.

Speaking to ANI, DCP East Abhishek Dhania said, "On the intervening night of 17-18 July 2025, at around 05:30 AM, two police personnel, ASI Md Qasim and CT Krishanpal of PS PIA, while on routine ERV patrolling duty, noticed three suspicious men on a two wheeler riding against traffic on Service Road No. 56, T-Point Meerut Road, Anand Vihar, Delhi. Upon being stopped for verification, the suspects launched a sudden and violent attack on the police team using batons from the police vehicle, causing severe head injuries to both officials."

"They snatched ASI Qasim's mobile phone, wallet, official documents, and cash before fleeing the scene. The suspects abandoned their motorcycle and a baton used in the attack. With assistance from HC Sachin of Maharajpur Picket, the injured were rushed to LBS Hospital, Khichripur, for medical aid. A case was registered at PS PIA u/s 121(1)/221/132/309(6)/3(5) BNS based on ASI Qasim's statement, medical reports, and site inspection. A crime team was called for forensic examination, and an intensive investigation was launched," he said.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Government Inviting Applications for International Sports Awards and Indian Sports Awards 2025? Centre Debunks Fake Website.

According to officials, the investigation was carried out under the overall supervision of the undersigned. CCTV footage, ANPR data, and technical surveillance were thoroughly scanned to identify the accused.

On 21 July, acting on specific information received by Inspector Arun Kumar, it was learned that Khem Chand, a notorious criminal involved in attacks on police personnel and armed robberies, was planning another major offence and would be visiting the Paper Market area of Ghazipur around 12:00-12:15 AM to meet his associates.

A joint raiding team was swiftly deployed and strategically positioned near the suspected spot.

Upon being spotted, Khem Chand was directed to surrender. Instead, he impersonated a police officer and tried to flee. When cornered again, the accused opened fire on the police team. In self-defence, the police team retaliated, resulting in injury to the accused. He was immediately shifted to LBS Hospital, Kalyan Puri, for treatment.

Khemchand, alias Sameer, a 33-year-old originally from the Godda district in Jharkhand and currently residing with his family in Delhi, has been found to be involved in 15 criminal cases. During a recent encounter, Khemchand fired four rounds at the police team, which responded with two rounds. A sophisticated loaded pistol was recovered from the accused along with four empty and two live cartridges. Two empty cartridges from the police were also found at the scene. Additionally, a stolen motorcycle was recovered from Khemchand.

The PCR unit and Crime Team were informed, and further legal action is in process. Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend remaining associates. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)