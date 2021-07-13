Noida, Jul 13 (PTI) A wanted criminal was arrested after he got injured in an exchange of gunfire with police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Pandey said the gunfight broke out after the accused skipped a routine police check near the ATS roundabout, under the Beta 2 police station area.

"The accused was on a motorcycle and gestured to stop but he sped away towards Chuhadpur. The local police were alerted and the accused was surrounded near the Chuhadpur underpass, where he opened fire on the police party,” Pandey said.

“He got injured in the exchange of fire with police and was apprehended. He was later sent to a hospital for treatment,” the officer said.

The accused has been identified as Wasim, 25, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest from the Dadri police station in connection with a case of attempted murder, police said.

He was also wanted in a couple of cases in adjoining Ghaziabad district, they said.

Police have impounded a motorcycle which Wasim had stolen from Dadri and seized an illegal firearm and ammunition he was carrying, Pandey said.

Further proceedings are underway, he added.

