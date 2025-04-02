Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): With the Waqf Amendment Bill being presented in the Lok Sabha, security has been heightened across Uttar Pradesh to maintain law and order.

Police authorities in key cities, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Sambhal, have intensified patrolling and are engaging with the public to ensure peace prevails.

In Lucknow, DCP (Central) Ashish Srivastava stated that police are in continuous dialogue with the public, addressing concerns and urging people to understand the constitutional framework behind the Bill.

"Today Waqf Amendment Bill is being presented in the Lok Sabha. In this connection, Police have continuously been in contact with the public. We are speaking with everyone, understanding their grievances and appealing to them to send a message that this is Constitutional work and they should understand the Government's intent behind this and support it. If anybody has any kind of issues, they can oppose it in a Constitutional manner," said Ashish Srivastava

"Lucknow is a city where we are ready to tackle any kind of situation at any time. So, all arrangements are already in place. Police personnel are aware of the SOP, they do these things every day to ensure that the confidence of people in Police is maintained. I urge people to not have any misconception; they should understand this," he added.

Meanwhile, in Kanpur, DCP (Central) Dinesh Tripathi emphasised the deployment of police forces at major intersections.

"In view of Waqf Bill being tabled in the Parliament, we have deployed Police force at the main intersections in Kanpur. We have two ACPs with us and together we are patrolling at all intersections and lanes. It is peaceful everywhere. We are in continuous touch even with the religious leaders. They have assured that the rules set in place by the government will be followed."

Security measures were also heightened in Varanasi, where ACP Cantt. Vidush Saxena led a flag march ahead of upcoming festivals such as Ram Navami and in view of VVIP movements.

"Today we conducted a flag march in view of upcoming festivals like Ram Navami and some VVIP movements. We wanted to send a message of safety and security among the people. We appeal to the people to celebrate festivals peacefully and not fall prey to any rumours or hatemongering," Vidush Saxena said.

A similar flag march was conducted in Sambhal, where ASP Shrish Chandra confirmed that the police force remains on high alert.

"Today a normal route march was carried out in Sambhal. The force is fully alert here. There is complete peace here. Social media is being monitored," said ASP Shrish Chandra.

Meanwhile, CO Anuj Chaudhary said, "Foot patrolling is being done in view of security. RRF, PAC and civil police have been deployed. Surveillance is being maintained from all sides."

Additionally, in Ayodhya, police conducted a flag march to ensure peace and security in light of the Waqf Amendment Bill, as well as the upcoming Ram Navami and Navratri festivals.

Authorities across Uttar Pradesh continue to monitor the situation closely, assuring that all necessary precautions are being taken to maintain harmony and prevent any untoward incidents. (ANI)

