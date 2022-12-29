Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): A lady doctor was attacked by a ward boy with equipment used in surgery at a hospital in Nashik on Wednesday, the police said.

Officials said that the accused has been identified as Aniket Dongre. The lady doctor's condition is stable.

A complaint was filed at the Gangapur Police Station after the incident. A case has been registered and the ward boy has been arrested, they said.

"Apparently, the ward body was angry with the lady doctor after she had an argument with his friend and therefore he attacked her," a senior police officer said.

"We are looking into the case," he added. (ANI)

