Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI) A man has been booked for allegedly storing pesticides and fertilisers illegally at a warehouse in Punjab's Bathinda, Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said.

The teams of the state agriculture department had inspected 15 warehouses of pesticide companies, he said.

During the checking, a large quantity of insecticides and fertilisers were found stored illegally in a warehouse of a company located at KC complex, Sivian Road, Dhaliwal said in a statement.

Pankaj Kumar, the warehouse owner, could not show any documents regarding pesticides and fertilisers, he said.

Following this, a case under sections of the Insecticide Act 1968, the Fertilizer Control Order 1985, the Essential Commodities Act 1955 and the Indian Penal Code was registered against Pankaj in Bathinda.

The minister further said eight samples of pesticides and four samples of fertilisers will be tested.

He said no person, trader or company will be spared for selling substandard pesticides and fertilisers to farmers.

