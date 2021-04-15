New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) It was a warm Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 21.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The day will be partly cloudy and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

The humidity at 8:30 am was 35 per cent.

On Wednesday, the city's minimum temperature settled at 20.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius.

