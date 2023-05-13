Haveri (Karnataka) [India], May 13 ( ANI): A snake was spotted at the BJP camp office premises in Shiggaon where Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived on Saturday morning as counting of votes was underway for the Karnataka Assembly elections

The snake was later rescued and the building premises were secured in the CM's presence.

Bommai is contesting form the Shiggaon seat and is seeking to retain his seat for the fourth time. He contested against Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan of Congress and Sashidhar Channabasappa Yaligar from the Janata Dal Secular (JDS).

Meanwhile, Congress leader and son of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Yathindra Siddaramiah on Saturday expressed confidence that Congress will get an absolute majority and will come to power on its own. He also said for the interest of Karnataka his father should become the chief minister.

"We will do anything to keep BJP out of power...In the interest of Karnataka, my father should become the chief minister," Yathindra Siddaramaiah said while speaking to ANI.

He further said that Congress would get an absolute majority in the State and that his father would win in the Varuna constituency with a huge margin.

The counting of votes began at 8 am today amid tight security.

The exit polls which were out after voting ended on May 10 predicted a hung assembly with some showing Congress returning to power with a majority. Most of the exit polls had predicted that the BJP will fall short of the halfway mark, 113. (ANI)

