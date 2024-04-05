New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal has issued notice to the Karnataka State Cricket Association and others on a suo motu matter initiated by a media report titled "Bengaluru stadium to get treated water supply for IPL matches amid crisis".

The Tribunal also impleaded the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board through its Member Secretary, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board through its Chairman, Deputy Commissioner & District Magistrate, Bengaluru and Karnataka State Cricket Association through its Secretary as a party in the mattet and sought their responses.

The bench of the NGT, headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, in an order passed on April 1, 2024, directed the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board to file a detailed report disclosing complete details of the quantity and source of water being used in the concerned stadium and also the quality of treated water supplied.

It has been pointed out that the stadium in question is also using groundwater.

Tribunal noted that the news item relates to the supply of treated water to M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 matches amid the water crisis.

The news item reveals that the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), upon the request of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), has permitted supply of treated water to the Stadium from the Cubbon Park Wastewater Treatment Plant.

As per the news item, there are currently three matches scheduled in Bengaluru and approximately 75,000 litres of water are required per day at the Stadium during the matches. The news item also discloses that Bengaluru is currently facing a shortage of 500 million liters of water per day against the actual requirement of 2,600 MLD and that out of 14,000 borewells in the city, 6,900 have dried and KWSSB has even banned the use of drinking water for car washing, gardening, construction and maintenance work in Bengaluru but has permitted the use of such huge quantity of water in the stadium for the purpose of holding matches, stated in Tribunal order. (ANI)

