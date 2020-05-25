India News | Water Level of Brahmaputra River Continues to Swell, Affects 10,801 People of 4 Districts in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 25 (ANI): Following incessant rains in the area since May 16, the water level of Brahmaputra river is gradually rising. It has affected 10,801 people in the districts of Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Darrang, and Goalpara in the State.

Speaking to ANI, SC Kalita of Central Water Commission, said: "The water level has been rising gradually since May 16 due to continuous rain in the region. It is increasing 1-2 cm every 2-3 hours. At present, the water level is 45.80 metres."

According to a flood report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on May 22, Jia Bharali river, a tributary of the Brahmaputra river, is flowing above the danger mark.

Due to the rising level of Brahmaputra, 10,801 people have been affected, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

The report also stated that four districts -- Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Darrang and Goalpara -- have been affected by the rising water level. (ANI)

