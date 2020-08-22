East Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], August 22 (ANI): High tides in Rupnarayan river has led to severe waterlogging in several villages in the Ramnagar block in East Midnapore, disrupting normal lives of people.

As per the locals, the water has entered their homes and they have to shift to other places due to flood-like situation in their area.

The locals here are facing a lot of difficulties and the government is also not helping much, a local said while speaking to ANI on Friday.

"We are facing trouble and the government is not providing any help. My house got damaged and now we are forced to stay outside. This happened in 2007 and again happened this year. People have to commute through knee-to-waist deep water," said Chandan Maity, a local.

Amar Prasad Jana, a resident of Tamluk Municipality said that he has shifted all groceries including packets of wheat and rice to bed after water entered his house. (ANI)

