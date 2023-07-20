Gir Somnath (Gujarat) [India], July 20 (ANI): Amidst heavy rainfall, Gir Somnath district of Gujarat continued to remain waterlogged on Thursday.

Drone visuals from Sutrapada City showed that a significant part of the city was grappling with waterlogging.

Meanwhile, a total of six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Gir Somnath, Kutch, Navsari, Valsad, Amreli and Rajkot districts of Gujarat in view of heavy rainfall, officials said today.

According to the NDRF, one National Disaster Response Force team each has been deployed in Gir Somnath, Kutch, Navsari, Valsad, Amreli and Rajkot districts of Gujarat in the wake of heavy outpours on Wednesday in the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the state.

"Gujarat is likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall on 20th & 22nd July and Saurashtra and Kutch likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall on 21st July," the weather department in a tweet.

Meanwhile, severe waterlogging was reported in the Dhoraji city of Rajkot district due to incessant rainfall. Around 300 mm of rainfall had been recorded in the last few hours and a total of 70 people were shifted to safer places.

The IMD Meteorological Centre Ahmedabad also mentioned the synoptic situation and stated that at 9 km above sea level, the cyclonic circulation continues over northwest Madhya Pradesh and the surrounding area.

"The cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood at 9 km above mean sea level persists," it said.

The shear zone roughly along Lat. 18° N between 4.5 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height persists, added IMD Meteorological Centre Ahmedabad.

In weather terms, 'synoptic situation' refers to the pressure pattern, fronts, wind direction and speed and how they will change and evolve over the coming few days. (ANI)

