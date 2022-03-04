Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) The West Bengal government has issued a notification to regulate app cab services in the state, which include provisions of fines and temporary cancellation of aggregator's license in view of allegations of excess surge in fares and cancellation of rides by drivers.

The order said that the city taxi fare as notified by the transport department for the current year will be the base fare chargeable to customers availing app cab aggregator service.

"The aggregator shall be permitted to charge a fare 50 per cent lower than the base fare and a maximum surge pricing of 50 per cent above the base fare," it said.

The notification, dated March 3, said that no passenger will be charged for dead mileage, except when the distance for availing the ride is more than three km and the fare will be charged only from the point of boarding to the point of alighting.

"On cancellation of a booking by a driver, subsequent to accepting the ride on the App, a penalty of ten per cent of the total fare not exceeding Rs 100 shall be imposed, when such cancellation is made without valid reason," it said.

The order also said that the competent authority may suspend the license of an aggregator suo motu or on a complaint which will not be less than ten days and not exceed six months at a time in case of failure to ensure safety of the rider or the driver, repetitive instances of financial inconsistencies with regard to fares charged, unjustified imposition of surge pricing and if it fails to comply with contractual obligations towards the drivers.

