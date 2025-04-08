Kolkata, Apr 7 (PTI) To look into the legal issues of various departments, the West Bengal government is planning to set up a committee of six senior ministers and the chief secretary, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Ministers Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Shashi Panja, Malay Ghatak and Bratya Basu, besides Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, are likely to be members of the proposed committee, he said.

"The committee will look into the legal issues at the different departments of the state government," he said.

The proposal was discussed on the sidelines of Tuesday's Cabinet meeting held at the state secretariat.

