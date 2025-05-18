Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 18 (ANI): Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday led a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Kolkata to honour the Indian Armed Forces. He said the yatra was being held to celebrate the bravery shown by the forces under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sukanta Majumdar said, "We are joyfully celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor through Tiranga Yatra in every corner of the country. Today we are celebrating the story of valor that the Armed Forces has written on Pakistani soil under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. We are sending the message that we are standing with the Armed Forces."

Earlier Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday participated and led the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, in honour of the Indian Armed Forces following the success of Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "The brave soldiers of the country have made Operation Sindoor synonymous with the elimination of terrorism with their valour. Live from the Tiranga Yatra organised in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha in honour of the soldiers on the historic success of this operation."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched 'Tiranga Yatra' on May 13 and it will continue till May 23. The yatra aims to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday participated in the Tiranga Yatra in Khaperkheda, Nagpur, in honour of the Indian Armed Forces.

Speaking to mediapersons, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed Indian armed forces for their bravery during Operation Sindoor and asserted that the whole country stands with the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Indian armed forces have shown bravery in Operation Sindoor and the whole country stands with the armed forces and the resolve of PM Modi. We have decided that Tiranga Yatra will be taken out in panchayats as well," CM Fadnavis said.

"A large number of people participated in this Yatra, which shows their support for the armed forces and PM Modi," he added. (ANI)

