Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) [India], December 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the country is on the verge of winning the fight against naxalism and the Border Security Force (BSF) has played a key role in this direction.

Shah said this during his address to BSF troops on the occasion of the force's 59th Raising Day here at Rani Jhansi Parade Ground Training Centre and School at Hazaribagh

"We are on the verge of winning the fight against naxalism in the country... The area of naxalism is decreasing continuously and our personnel of the CRPF and the BSF are committed to completely rooting out the naxalism," the union home minister said.

The Minister also extended his best wishes to all the soldiers of the border guarding force and their families and said that the country is proud of the BSF, which keeps the borders of the country impenetrable with its bravery and valour.

"Along with the security of the country, BSF has also made many records in disaster management and environmental protection," Shah said.

"A country can never be developed and prosperous if its borders are not secure. Under PM Modi's leadership, the country has progressed in every field. Whether it is the successful organisation of the G-20 or the Chandrayaan-3, all of this is only possible because the borders of the country are safe due to your sacrifice and penance. BSF is the root of the development of this country," the union minister said.

The Home Minister said that whether it is the Pakistan border or the Bangladesh border, when the BSF says that their soldiers are present whenever the enemy makes a move and it is a tense situation, he is able to sleep peacefully without any tension.

"Once the protectors of the borders take the front, nobody needs to worry about the borders. I, as a Home Minister, am very proud of you," Shah said.

The Home Minister attended the BSF's Raising Day event at Rani Jhansi Parade Ground Training Centre and School, which is the oldest training centre of the force located at Meru in Hazaribagh, where this function is being held for the first time.

The BSF, which is the largest border guarding force in the world with a strength of nearly 2.65 lakh personnel, celebrates its Raising Day every year on December 1.

Mandated to guard the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders, the BSF is the only force of the nation with a distinctly defined wartime as well as peace-time role. The force has successfully proved its mettle in accomplishing every task assigned to it in times of war and peace situation while ensuring peace and tranquility on the border.

The BSF troops, deployed in the most challenging terrain and remote locations, have been serving as the guardians of India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Till 1965, India's border with Pakistan was manned by the State Armed Police Battalion. On April 9, 1965, Pakistan attacked Sardar Post, Chhar Bet and Beria Bet in Kutch. This exposed the inadequacy of the State Armed Police to cope with armed aggression, due to which the Government of India felt the need for a specialised, centrally controlled Border Security Force that would be armed and trained to man the international border with Pakistan. As a result of the recommendations of the Committee of Secretaries, the Border Security Force came into existence on December 1, 1965.

Initially, in 1965, BSF was raised with 25 battalions and, with the passage of time, was expanded as per the requirement of the nation to fight against militancy in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Northeast region.

At present, BSF is holding 192 (including three NDRF) battalions and seven BSF artillery regiments guarding the international border with Pakistan and Bangladesh. In addition, BSF is also performing anti-infiltration roles in the Kashmir Valley, counter-insurgency operations in the North East region, operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh states and the security of integrated checkpoints along the Pakistan and Bangladesh international borders. (ANI)

